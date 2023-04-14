294,950 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Acquired by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.47% of Daseke as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daseke by 389.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 32,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,379. The firm has a market cap of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading

