3,257 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

