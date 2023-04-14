3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 952.2% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.22) to GBX 2,075 ($25.70) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.08) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 27,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

