4,800 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $679,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.3 %

MasterBrand Profile

NYSE MBC opened at $7.74 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

