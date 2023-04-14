53,576 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 111,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

