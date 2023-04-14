5,495 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $778.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

