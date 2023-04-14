6,232 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 91,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

