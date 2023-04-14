6,390 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.70. 22,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.65. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.