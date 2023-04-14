683,557 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 683,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,957,000. Ball makes up about 4.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 208,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,442. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

