7,784 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

