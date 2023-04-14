90,389 Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 100,847 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

