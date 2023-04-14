AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. AAON comprises 3.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $189,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 45.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON Stock Up 0.7 %

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.