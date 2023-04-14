Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $31.99 during trading on Friday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
