Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $31.99 during trading on Friday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.