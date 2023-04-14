Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

