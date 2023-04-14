AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. 849,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

