Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
