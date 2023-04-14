Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.10.

Accor Price Performance

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

