Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 30th

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

