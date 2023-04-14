Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

