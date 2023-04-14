Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,078.06

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,078.06 ($25.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,297 ($28.45). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,289 ($28.35), with a volume of 421,637 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.63) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.63) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.43) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($31.89) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.26).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,806.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,079.47.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,612.90%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,774.98). In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,774.98). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.92), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,934.06). 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.