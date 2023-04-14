Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.09 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

