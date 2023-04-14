Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

