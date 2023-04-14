Advisor OS LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

