Advisor OS LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $204.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $226.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

