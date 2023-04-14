Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RZV. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

