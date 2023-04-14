Advisor OS LLC Sells 12,745 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

