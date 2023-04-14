Advisor OS LLC Sells 384 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $217.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

