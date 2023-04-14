AIA Group Ltd Buys 4,772 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $149.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $402.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.