AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 221,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,606,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 758.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

NYSE:APO opened at $64.80 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

