AIA Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

