AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,075 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.65.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.