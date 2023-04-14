AIA Group Ltd Purchases 3,797 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 418.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $21,950,034. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.33. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.