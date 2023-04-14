AIA Group Ltd Purchases 4,498 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

