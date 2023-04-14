AIA Group Ltd Sells 317 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

