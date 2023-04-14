AIA Group Ltd Takes $781,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $642,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

