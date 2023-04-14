AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 704.3% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.52.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.