AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 704.3% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AirNet Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.