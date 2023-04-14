Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $675,964 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

