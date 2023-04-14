Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of AKRO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,341,250. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,384,000 after buying an additional 752,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

