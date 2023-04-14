Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 3.5% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.68 and last traded at $210.06. Approximately 351,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,711,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

