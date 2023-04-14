Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $300.31 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004785 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $300.31 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 207,143,957 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

