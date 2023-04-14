Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 997,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

