Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 423.0% in March

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 423.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

