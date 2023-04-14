Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Yu purchased 25,000 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alvarium Tiedemann news, Director Peter Yu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

