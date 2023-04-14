Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 2.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 208,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,409,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

