Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 2.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 208,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,409,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.
Amarin Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.
Institutional Trading of Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.