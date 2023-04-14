AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Shares Down 20%

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
AMAYA Global Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
