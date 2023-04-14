AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Shares Down 20%

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

AMAYA Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

About AMAYA Global

(Get Rating)

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.