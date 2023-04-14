América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.50.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.58 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

