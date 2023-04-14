American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 2,967 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $17,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

