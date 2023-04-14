American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.67 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,349,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

