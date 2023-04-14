American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.14

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 160984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

American Well Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,800 shares of company stock worth $572,881 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

