Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 695.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.97. The stock had a trading volume of 265,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.74. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

